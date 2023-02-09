Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,997,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 141,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 22.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

