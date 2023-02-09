Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

