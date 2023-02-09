Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $24.42. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 45,197 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.