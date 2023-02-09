AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AZZ worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.