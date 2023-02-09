B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 916,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

