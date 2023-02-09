Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

About Baidu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

