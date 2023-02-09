Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $142.82

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.82, but opened at $159.15. Baidu shares last traded at $157.96, with a volume of 3,837,706 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.
Baidu Trading Down 4.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.