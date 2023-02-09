Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $142.82

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.82, but opened at $159.15. Baidu shares last traded at $157.96, with a volume of 3,837,706 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Baidu Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

