Barclays PLC Acquires 14,357 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 520.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

