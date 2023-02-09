Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.33. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $144.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

