Barclays PLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 1,152.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $50,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $50,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,840 shares of company stock worth $396,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.