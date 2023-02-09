Barclays PLC Sells 23,591 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.