Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Barnes Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Barnes Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.