Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

