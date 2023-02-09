Berend Bracht Sells 1,550 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $351.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $352.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

