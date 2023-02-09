Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

