Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 119,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.