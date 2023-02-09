BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,852 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,306.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 17,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 2,597,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.