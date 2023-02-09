BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €63.85 ($68.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.94. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($74.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.