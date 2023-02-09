BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €63.85 ($68.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.94. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($74.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.