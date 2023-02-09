BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €63.85 ($68.66) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($74.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.94.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

