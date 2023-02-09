Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

