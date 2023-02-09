Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
