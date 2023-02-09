BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.