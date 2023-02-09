Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 1,021 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

REGN opened at $749.66 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,952,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

