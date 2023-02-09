BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.85

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 4118457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BP by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

