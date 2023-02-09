Brian Edward Davis Sells 29,437 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 723,471 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

