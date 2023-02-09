Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.94. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 77,434 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $535.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Bright Health Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

