British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,893.00

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and last traded at GBX 2,944.50 ($35.39), with a volume of 1447678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,091 ($37.16).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.68) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.68) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,033 ($48.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,315.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,230.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,318.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.69) dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

