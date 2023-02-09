Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $561.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.80.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

