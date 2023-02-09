Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cactus were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,449,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.