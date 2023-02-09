Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.84. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,039,301 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $880.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 215.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 8,402.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,024 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

