Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

