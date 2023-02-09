Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.