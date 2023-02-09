Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $483.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

