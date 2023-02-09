Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 666,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 378,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 364,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

CFFN stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Articles

