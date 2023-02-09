CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $842.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,975 shares of company stock valued at $268,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

