Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 343,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 139,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CARS stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

