Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carter’s by 342.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 184.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

