Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

