CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CEMEX

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

