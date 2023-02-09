Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $441.43 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,917.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363,494 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $441,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,848.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,106,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690,661 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

