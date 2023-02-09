Chris Beckstead Sells 52,093 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,509,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,124,235.56.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.78. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

