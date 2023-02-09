Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Chuy’s worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 327.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 65,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $604.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

