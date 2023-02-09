Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 327.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,005 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Chuy’s worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Chuy’s by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chuy’s by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Insider Activity

Chuy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $604.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

