Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

