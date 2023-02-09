Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,945.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 7.7 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

