Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cohu were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

