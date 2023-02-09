Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cohu were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Down 1.1 %

COHU stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.