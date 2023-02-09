Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 623,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.