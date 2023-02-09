Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.