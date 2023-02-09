Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 592,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.