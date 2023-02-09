Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 3,403 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,727.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.